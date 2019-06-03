Kerala Nipah scare: Results expected Monday later

on Monday waited for the blood reports of a youth, suspected to be infected by the Nipah virus. The Ernakulam health authorities said the Pune Laboratory results were expected later in the day.

The youth was being treatment at a private hospital near here.

has negated claims made by the that the youth under treatment is a Nipah positive patient.

She has said that there has been no confirmation about the youth's test results and hence there was no need for any concern.

She has also assured that the was fully geared up to face any eventualities.

Last May, the Nipah (NiV) virus attack took away 12 lives, with 22 positive cases reported from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts that created a huge scare.

--IANS

sg/in

