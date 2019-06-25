Rape case registered against VC of veterinary science varsity

-
A case of rape has been registered against Vice Chancellor of Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University Dr P D Juyal following a court direction, the police said here Tuesday.
A first information report was filed against Dr Juyal under section 376 (rape) of the IPC Monday, Civil Lines Police Station in-charge Praveen Singh Dhurve told PTI.
A court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) on December 29, 2018, had directed the police to register an FIR.
The forty-year-old woman had approached the court seeking a direction to police to file an FIR and investigate her complaint. Neither police nor the state women's commission were heeding her complaint, she claimed.
The vice chancellor challenged the lower court's order before the high court. On February 8, 2019, the high court stayed the magistrate's direction.
On June 20, the HC vacated the stay, said advocate Aman Sharma, her lawyer.
According to the woman, she first met Dr Juyal when she complained about the death of her dog due to faulty treatment at the hospital of the veterinary college.
The two became acquainted. On March 17, 2018, the vice chancellor called the complainant to Rewa after promising her a job and allegedly raped her in a hotel room, the lawyer said.
Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University is a state-run varsity.
Dr Juyal was not available for comment despite several attempts.
