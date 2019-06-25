Rape case registered against VC of veterinary science varsity

A case of rape has been registered against of Dr P D following a court direction, the police said here Tuesday.

A first information report was filed against Dr under section 376 (rape) of the IPC Monday, Civil Lines Police Station in-charge told PTI.

A court of Judicial (First Class) on December 29, 2018, had directed the police to register an FIR.

The forty-year-old woman had approached the court seeking a direction to police to file an FIR and investigate her complaint. Neither police nor the were heeding her complaint, she claimed.

The challenged the lower court's order before the high court. On February 8, 2019, the high court stayed the magistrate's direction.

On June 20, the HC vacated the stay, said Aman Sharma, her

According to the woman, she first met Dr when she complained about the death of her dog due to faulty at the hospital of the veterinary college.

The two became acquainted. On March 17, 2018, the vice chancellor called the complainant to Rewa after promising her a job and allegedly raped her in a hotel room, the said.

is a state-run varsity.

Dr Juyal was not available for comment despite several attempts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)