Govt to come out with national e-commerce policy within 12 months

The government will come out with a national policy within 12 months to facilitate achieving holistic growth of the sector, an said.

This was informed by Commerce and Industry in his second marathon meeting with stakeholders, including companies, on Monday.

"We will put in place an institutional framework to bring out a national policy on within next 12 months," the said.

The government in February released the proposing setting up a legal and technological framework for restrictions on cross-border data flow and also laid out conditions for businesses regarding collection or processing of sensitive data locally and storing it abroad.

Several have raised concerns over some points in the draft pertaining to data.

An inter-ministerial panel under DPIIT would be formed to address stakeholder grievances on FDI and

Goyal also said in the meeting that the Press Note 2, which talks about FDI in e-commerce, is clarificatory in nature and the government has not made any changes in the existing law.

"Companies who participated (in the meeting) agreed with this. They confirmed unequivocally that the Press Note 2 of 2018 on FDI in e-commerce was only clarificatory in nature and did not change the provisions in the FDI policy," the added.

The also stated that wants to engage with the world on data and e-commerce issues "but there has to be reciprocity", the official said.

Top executives from Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, Paytm, eBay, Makemytrip, Swiggy and others attended the meeting.

The will meet again with retail and to further address their issues.

The shared sectoral concerns such as the ones related with goods and services tax and discounts.

in a statement said the company appreciates the government's efforts to "engage in a candid, positive and progressive discussions aimed at creating a and Digital India".

"We look forward to working with the ministry and many other stakeholders to realise this growth dream," he added.

A said the company welcomes the multiple consultative meetings that Goyal has hosted with business leaders.

The minister has shown an open mind to discuss various issues related to e-commerce so that there is meaningful progress to ensure that everyone benefits from the growing digital economy, promoting a positive investment environment for both international and domestic companies, the added.

"E-commerce is an incredible opportunity for to enable 70 million medium and small Indian businesses to become the bedrock of India's digital welcomes the government's determination to ensure that the policies governing the sector are followed both in letter and spirit," a said.

Meanwhile, the commerce and industry ministry in a statement said Goyal has directed (DPIIT) to immediately form a committee headed by the of the department, with representatives of Department of Commerce, Ministries of MSME, Consumers Affairs and legal experts as members.

"The committee will hear grievances and provide necessary clarifications on issues related to FDI in e-Commerce," it said.

The minister informed the stakeholders that the ministry is making all efforts to balance the interests of small businesses, retailers, kirana shop owners and e-commerce companies.

He also said the final policy is work in progress and enough time will be given to all stakeholders to adapt to any changes that may be required.

"More importantly, the changes will be prospective and nothing will be implemented with retrospective effect," it added.

