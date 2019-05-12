Kamalakannan registers win

: Kamalakannan of Cue Zone defeated Sriram of TNBSA by three frames to one in the SVS Club Open Snooker Championship 2019 here Sunday.

Sriram started off well winning the first frame 64-32 before Kamalakannan fought back to win a close second frame before closing out the match 32-64, 58-50, 65-20, 85-50.

In another match, Sulthan Ibrahim edged out Aditya after trailing by two frames to one.

Results: Venkateswara Rao (SVS Club) bt Siddarth (SOS) 3-1 (36-12, 34-56, 62-55, 67-22); Sulthan Ibrahim (Impact) bt Aditya (Cues & Yous) 3-2 (56-7, 46-60, 18-55, 63-37, 56-31); Sikkander (Cue Ball City) bt Vijay (Cue Zone) 3-0 (70-26, 62-48, 78-34); Prem (Red 15) bt Hruthick (Pot Black) 3-0 (58-19, 79-18, 57-37).

Madan (Cue Zone) bt Vikram (MRC) 3-0 (70-39, 58-22, 68-38); Roshan (Cues & Yous) bt Rizwan (Nellore) 3-0 (51-6, 56-18, 55-10); Saleem (Snook City) bt Prakash (Q-Lounge) 3-1 (79-36, 34-74, 70-31, 65-55); Abhinav (Buddys) bt Nelson (Snook City) 3-0 (53-48, 53-21, 60-15).

Sharath (Q-Lounge) bt (Impact) 3-0 (68-35, 54-47, 41-30); Kamalakannan (Cue Zone) bt Sriram (TNBSA) 3-1 (32-64, 58-50, 65-20, 85-50).

