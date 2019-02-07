Kerala Tourism sets new benchmark with over 2 million online

Setting a new benchmark on platforms, the number of followers on the official page of has now increased to over two million followers, making it numero uno among the portals of any such departments in the country.

One of the first departments in to have an online presence, the page, packed with fascinating information, presents to the followers some of the most engaging visual treats of Keralas landscape, a release said.

Innovative and experiences of such as 'Responsible Tourism' and 'Village Life Experiences' form a part of the daily updates of the page.

Tourism said the achievement has brought recognition for Tourism not just from other parts of but also from countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, USA, and the UK.

While appreciating the efforts that led Kerala Tourism to achieve the pole position in terms of followers, the appealed to the followers to help spread the uniqueness of the state as a tourism destination, with just a click on the 'Like' and 'Share' buttons.

It was in August 2014 that @keralatourismofficial had crossed the one million mark.

said making a brand presence on has been part of their efforts to position Kerala firmly as a tourism destination across all segments of the population.

has helped transcend geographies, she said.

The Facebook page played a vital role in communicating to the world that Kerala was tourism-ready after the August 2018 floods through live videos across destinations.

P Bala Kiran said page occupies the top slot in a comparison with other tourism pages in the country, ahead of and the pages.

"The FB pages above Kerala like Thailand, and are countries whereas we are a small state," he said.

While has 2.4 million plus likes, has 1.3 million, followed by with 1.2 million, he said.

When compared to other international tourism pages, the page ranks fourth, slightly trailing behind 'Amazing Thailand' page.

'Tourism Malaysia' is at the top of the pack with 3.4 million followers, 'Visit Singapore' has 3.1 million followers and 'Amazing Thailand' 2.5 million.

Kerala Tourism, as on date, has 2.4 million plus tourists on board.

Last year, Kerala Tourism had overtaken Jammu & and Gujarat Tourism's Facebook pages and secured the first spot in a ranking by Facebook based on total engagement with tourists that included reactions, shares, and comments on the page.

Apart from Facebook, Kerala Tourism has an active presence on and

The Department has been successfully conducting the Kerala Blog Express, an offline digital activity for the past five years.

