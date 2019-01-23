Khaira and Taksali leaders are Congress B-team: Sukhbir Badal

(SAD) Wednesday said by tying up with former of the opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Taksali leaders have proved themselves to be the 'B-team'.

"The so called Taksali leaders have proved that they are the B-team of the by tying up with another closeted Congressman Sukhpal Singh Khaira," Badal alleged here.

Interacting with party workers at Attari and Baba Bakala, the said however much may deny his links, the tie-up with former Khaira has proved that he as well as Sewa Singh Sekhwan and Rattan Singh Ajnala were working as per the "Congress party's agenda".

"Brahmpura hatched a conspiracy during a meeting with However Brahmpura denies this... but the people will never forgive him for betraying his 'panthic' past to become a Congress agent," he alleged.

Taksali (old guard) leadersBrahmpura, Sekhwan and Ajnala had formed (Taksali) party after raising a banner of revolt against the leadership.

SAD (Taksali) are now part of the which comprises Khaira's Punjabi Ekta Party, brothers and suspended

"Khaira has fought four elections on Congress ticket. He never spoke out against the attack on Darbar Sahib for more than twenty years. Now he wants to return to the Congress and under a deal with the party is collecting the so called Taksalis and others to form an anti-SAD-BJP front." alleged Sukhbir.

