Khandu extends leave benefits for women contingency and

On his first day at office in his second term, Sunday extended maternity leave and child care leave benefits to women contingency and contractual employees of the state government.

Khandu was sworn in as of the state for the second term on May 29 along with 11 cabinet ministers.

He signed the first file for the benefit of women contingency and contractual employees, an official release said here.

Earlier, the maternity and child care leave was given only to regular government employees in

Now, the women contingency and contractual employees will also get 180 days of maternity leave and 60 days of child care leave in the service period, the release said adding that the decision will benefit around 20,000 women.

