Heatwave persists in Punjab, Haryana

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

There was no respite from heatwave conditions in Punjab and Haryana Sunday, with Bhiwani recording a maximum of 45.6 degrees Celsius.

Another Haryana district, Hisar, sizzled at a high of 45 degrees Celsius, up three notches against the normal limits.

Ambala experienced a hot day at 41.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal.

Karnal, however, recorded a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius, two notches down the normal.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius, up two degrees against the normal.

Patiala, Ludhiana and Amritsar in Punjab also sizzled at 43 degrees Celsius, 43.6 degrees Celsius and 43.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the weather department, heatwave conditions would remain in the two states until Monday.

However, as per the MeT forecast, there may be some relief from the ongoing heatwave Tuesday onwards.

Dust storm/thunder storm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning is likely at isolated places in Haryana and Punjab on June 4,5 and 6.

First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 19:05 IST

