Khattar deplores violence during Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata

Chief Minister Tuesday deplored the violence during Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata and said the party will not tolerate such kind of "goonda raj".

said the should look into the matter to ensure smooth conduct of polls in on May 19.

BJP and TMC supporters fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a roadshow by Shah, who escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by police.

Parts of Kolkata plunged into a welter of violence as the BJP president's convoy was attacked with stones by alleged TMC supporters from inside the hostel of Vidyasagar College, triggering a clash between supporters of the two parties, officials said.

"I strongly condemn the incident. BJP will not tolerate this type of goonda raj, the should take cognizance," told a hurriedly called press conference at his residence here.

He blamed Trinamool Congress' student activists for creating the trouble.

"They (Trinamool Congress) can see the writing on the wall, they can see their defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, which is why they are indulging in such acts," he alleged.

"There is no place for such things in our democratic system," he said.

Khattar said that it was for the to ensure free and fair polling, but indicated that options like President's rule can be mulled at a later stage depending on how the situation unfolds.

"People of are wise, they are watching what they (TMC) are doing. If they cross the limits then other things can be considered like President's rule and other things. But at the moment, priority is that the Election Commission should look into this to ensure smooth conduct of polls," he said.

Replying to a question, he said the BJP and other parties are fighting elections in other parts of the country also, but nowhere such lawlessness has been witnessed as is being seen in

"They also have objection to slogan. This is matter of somebody's faith, how can they stop that," he said again hitting out at the TMC.

Saying that it is the state government's responsibility to maintain law and order, he urged the Mamata Banerjee dispensation in West Bengal to act against the culprits.

