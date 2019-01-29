Khattar govt will fall once Jind bypoll results are out: Cong leader

Tuesday claimed that his party's candidate will be elected as the next MLA from Jind and defeat will trigger exodus of BJP legislators following which the government in the state will fall.

"Randeep Singh Surjewala will win the Jind bypoll with a handsome margin. Once the results are out on Thursday, a loss will trigger exodus of the ruling BJP MLAs because already resentment is brewing among several legislators and they themselves will bring down this anti-people regime," he claimed.

The BJP government in has 47 MLAs in the 90-member House.

Replying to a question, the former Sirsa said, "Some legislators of the BJP are also in touch with us."



Tanwar said during his canvassing in the run up to the Jind bypolls, he found that there was "strong resentment among the public against the government".

"There is a tsunami brewing up against this government. When the gave a strong candidate in Surjewala, people supported him," he said.

He accused the BJP and the INLD of failing to get development work done in Jind.

"Despite being in power for the past four and a half years, the government ignored Jind and failed to provide even needs. Eighty per cent sewerage has not been laid in Jind," Tanwar alleged.

When asked who will take responsibility in case the fails to win the Jind bypolls, Tanwar replied, "As the president, I will take the responsibility, but that situation is not going to come."



Asked if he will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha polls, Tanwar said he is a dedicated soldier of the party and he will abide by whatever task he is assigned with.

The Jind bypolls were dubbed as a prestige battle for all four major contenders ahead of the parliamentary and the assembly polls.

The ruling BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the (JJP), which was formed after a split in the INLD, pulled out all the stops for a victory, which could prove to be a morale booster for the rank and file.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Hari Chan Middha, whose son recently joined the BJP and is the saffron party's

