Granules India PAT for quarter ended Dec 31 at Rs 60 crore

Granules India Tuesday said its profit after tax for the quarter ended December 31 grew by 72 per cent to Rs 60 crore against Rs 35 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal.

According to a release from the city-based drug maker, the total income during the quarter under discussion was up by 55 per cent to Rs 638 crore.

It was Rs 412 crore in Q3FY18.

"We are pleased with the strong growth in Revenue and Profit for this quarter as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, driven by better sales from FD segment (formulations) and increased contribution from North American market," Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman and Managing Director, Granules India Limited, said.

The Board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 0.25 per share value of Rs one each.

The Board appointed as categorised as Independent, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)