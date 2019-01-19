Khelo: Haryana beat Jharkhand to win girls U-17 hockey gold

Riding on striker Deepika's brace, survived a last quarter scarebefore beatingJharkhand 2-1to win the Under-17 girls competition at the Khelo Youth Games here on Saturday.

Earlier in the morning,Odisha warded off a determined challenge to emerge 3-2 winners and claim the bronze, a said.

In the final, muffed several chances and paid the penalty.

They dominated the first quarter and had a fair share of ball possession in the second quarter but again failed to make use of the advantage.

The girls defended well and made incisive counter moves which rattled the defence.

Four minutes into the second half, gave the lead with a superb field goal and three minutes later she made it 2-0 with another opportunistic strike.

Just before the final whistle,Prini Kandir made no mistake in convertinga chance that came her way to reduce the deficit for Jharkhand, but it was a case of too little, too late, the release added.

