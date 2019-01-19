New Constitution won't change unitary nature of Lanka: Wickremesinghe

Sri Lankan on Saturday said the new Constitution would not change the unitary nature of the country.

Wickremesinghe's comments came in the wake of his political opponents headed by alleging that his government is drafting a new Constitution to appease the main political party, National Alliance (TNA).

Addressing a gathering at Galle town, he said, "The (UNP) would not agree to abandoning the unitary state (of Sri Lanka)."



On January 11, Wickremesinghe tabled in Parliament a report of experts on drafting a new Constitution.

Stressing that the new Constitution is still a long way ahead, the said, "We have no new constitution or even a draft".

What was contained in the report was ideas from all parties, he said, adding, "Without two-third support in the constitutional assembly we cannot draft a new Constitution."



The has also been accusing that the new Constitution will dilute the Buddhism's foremost position over other religions in the country. However, the emphasised that the foremost place given to the majority religion Buddhism has been preserved.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)