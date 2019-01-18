JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

2 held with heroin worth Rs 24 crore

BHEL, Libcoin to build India's first lithium-ion battery plant: Govt
Business Standard

Khelo hockey: Haryana beat Odisha to set up final with J'khand

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Haryana overpowered Odisha 2-0 to set up a title clash with Jharkhand in the Girls U-21 hockey competition of the Khelo India Youth Games on Friday.

In the first semi-final, Jharkhand overwhelmed Punjab 3-0.

The U-17 girls section will also see a Haryana- Jharkhand face-off for gold medal on Sunday.

The gold medal matches between Haryana and Jharkhand in both Under-17 and Under-21 will be held on Sunday, while the bronze medal play-offs will be held on Saturday, with Odisha meeting Punjab in both Under-17 and Under-21 sections, a media release said.

Results: U-21 Girls Hockey Semi Final Haryana 2

Odisha 0 Jharkhand 3 Punjab 0.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 19:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements