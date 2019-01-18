Khelo hockey: Haryana beat Odisha to set up final with J'khand

-
Haryana overpowered Odisha 2-0 to set up a title clash with Jharkhand in the Girls U-21 hockey competition of the Khelo India Youth Games on Friday.
In the first semi-final, Jharkhand overwhelmed Punjab 3-0.
The U-17 girls section will also see a Haryana- Jharkhand face-off for gold medal on Sunday.
The gold medal matches between Haryana and Jharkhand in both Under-17 and Under-21 will be held on Sunday, while the bronze medal play-offs will be held on Saturday, with Odisha meeting Punjab in both Under-17 and Under-21 sections, a media release said.
Results: U-21 Girls Hockey Semi Final Haryana 2
Odisha 0 Jharkhand 3 Punjab 0.
