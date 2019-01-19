Saturday records warmest temperature of 2019

Saturday was the warmest day of 2019, with the maximum settling at 25.9 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average.

The rise in was due to the western disturbance, said a The minimum was recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. Humidity oscillated between 100 and 45 per cent.

The maximum temperature recorded on the same date last year was 27.7 degrees

The weatherman has predicted light fog on Sunday morning and haze/smoke thereafter. There is possibility of partly cloudy sky, becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon and evening on Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 25 and 9 degrees respectively.

On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 21.5 degrees and 4.5 degrees respectively.

