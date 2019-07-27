KIA to launch its first 'Made in India' car on Aug 8, invites CM Jagan

-
ALSO READ
Kia Motors starts trial at Andhra plant; to create 10000 jobs, use 300 bots
Kia Motors to roll out Seltos on July 31 from Andhra Pradesh plant
Book Kia Seltos at Rs 25,000: Everything we know about the 'connected' SUV
Kia Motors unveils SUV Seltos in India, plans 4 new models in next two yrs
Kia's mid-SUV Seltos garners 6,046 pre-bookings on the very first day
Korean auto major Kia Motors will launch its first 'Made in India' car on August 8, according to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers Office.
"Kia is preparing to launch its car on August 8 and has invited Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for the event," the CMO said in a release on Saturday night.
Kia Motors first plant in India has been built on a 536-acre site at Penukonda in Anantapuramu district.
Kia signed a memorandum of understanding with the AP government in April 2017 for setting up the car manufacturing plant with an investment of $1.1 billion, to produce 300,000 cars a year.
It commenced trial production of its concept car in January this year.
The Anantapuramu Kia plant features cutting-edge manufacturing processes, including advanced robotics and Artificial Intelligence, the company said.
An integrated automotive production facility, the plant employs state-of-the-art production technologies, with more than 300 robots automating the press, body and paint shops.