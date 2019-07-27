KIA to launch its first 'Made in India' car on Aug 8, invites CM Jagan

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

Kia

Korean auto major Kia Motors will launch its first 'Made in India' car on August 8, according to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers Office.

"Kia is preparing to launch its car on August 8 and has invited Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for the event," the CMO said in a release on Saturday night.

Kia Motors first plant in India has been built on a 536-acre site at Penukonda in Anantapuramu district.

Kia signed a memorandum of understanding with the AP government in April 2017 for setting up the car manufacturing plant with an investment of $1.1 billion, to produce 300,000 cars a year.

It commenced trial production of its concept car in January this year.

The Anantapuramu Kia plant features cutting-edge manufacturing processes, including advanced robotics and Artificial Intelligence, the company said.

An integrated automotive production facility, the plant employs state-of-the-art production technologies, with more than 300 robots automating the press, body and paint shops.
First Published: Sat, July 27 2019. 22:25 IST

