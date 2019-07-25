In pictures: The newly-launched BMW 7 and BMW X7

BMW launches flagship sports X7 model in India

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched its flagship sports activity vehicle X7 in India priced at Rs 98.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The company also introduced the all new version of its 7 Series sedan with petrol and diesel engines priced in the range of Rs 1.22-1.34 crore.





India President Dr Hans Christian Baertels during the launch of BMW 7 and BMW X7, in Gurugram

Besides, the company has introduced a plug-in-hybrid variant of the 7 Series sedan priced at Rs 1.65 crore (petrol) and Rs 2.42 crore (diesel). BMW India said it will locally produce diesel variant of X7 from its Chennai plant while importing the petrol version as a completely built-up unit (CBU).





Both petrol and diesel versions of are priced at Rs 98.9 lakh each

The new model is the largest sports activity vehicle ever built by BMW. The petrol variant produces 340 horsepower (hp) and accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in just 6.1 seconds. The diesel version produces 265 hp and accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in just seven seconds.





The first ever X7 opens up a brand new dimension in luxurious driving

