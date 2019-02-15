Killing of CRPF personnel "a huge tragedy": Kiran Bedi

: Kiran Bedi has described as "a huge tragedy" the killing of CRPF personnel in a terror attack in district in Jammu and

"40 brave CRPF Jawans killed in J&K. This is a huge tragedy. And a serious security challenge for the country. This situation demands a united strong response. As also full support to the bereaved families in all possible ways," the former IPS tweeted late Thursday night.

The CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

