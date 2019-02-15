US, China hold 2nd day of talks with no tariff decision

-
ALSO READ
EU moves to limit steel flooding in due to US tariffs
Trump seeks to expand his power to impose tariffs, urges Congress to pass Reciprocal Trade Act
Harrison Ford blasts Trump, other world leaders over climate change threat
Trump says US-China trade talks 'going well'
Don't heed 'mad' Trump, Maduro tells Italy, Europe
-
US and Chinese envoys are holding a second day of trade talks after the top economic adviser to President Donald Trump said he has yet to decide whether to go ahead with a March 2 tariff increase on imports from China.
Business groups and economists say the two days of negotiations due to run through Friday are too brief to resolve a sprawling dispute over Beijing's technology ambitions. They say China's goal is to persuade Trump to push back the March 2 deadline.
Trump's economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, told reporters in Washington the "vibe is good" in the talks, but he said Trump has made no decision on whether to escalate the dispute by letting the March 2 tariff hike go ahead. Both sides have expressed optimism without releasing details.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU