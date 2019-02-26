Slain CRPF man's family hail air strike, call for more attacks

-
The family of Sudip Biswas, one of the 40 CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed, hailed the air strike that bombed the outfit's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, and demanded more such attacks.
The Indian Air Force's air strike on the JeM camp at Balakot coincided with the 'sraddha' ritual of Sudip.
"I am very happy for the attacks. I have heard that 300 militants were killed by Indian Air force. They should kill more terrorists. I pray for peace in India," Sudip's father Sannyashi Biswas said at their home here in Nadia district.
His mother Mamata Biswas was also pleased with the attack on this very day.
"Today is the sraddha of my son. The killing of terrorists on this very day makes me profoundly happy. They have snatched my son. India should kill more terrorists," she said.
Sudip's sister Jhumpa Biswas said, "India should launch more such attacks so that Pakistan is vanished from map."
Relatives have gathered at Sudip's home for the sraddha. They garlanded a photograph of his in CRPF uniform.
A national flag was found attached to the white cloth that covered the marquee erected to observe the sraddha ritual.
In a pinpointed air strike that lasted less than two minutes, India pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the Pulwama attack, officials said.
The pre-dawn air strike, described as "non-military" and "preemptive", killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the Pulwama attack.
Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)'s West Bengal unit Tuesday distributed sweets among people to celebrate the air strike by the IAF in Pakistan.
Carrying placards hailing the Indian armed forces, VHP activists took out processions in the city, shouted slogans and waved national flags.
