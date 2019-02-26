Slain CRPF man's family hail air strike, call for more attacks

The family of Sudip Biswas, one of the 40 CRPF jawans killed in the terror attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed, hailed the air strike that bombed the outfit's biggest training camp in early Tuesday, and demanded more such attacks.

The Indian Air Force's air strike on the at Balakot coincided with the 'sraddha' ritual of Sudip.

"I am very happy for the attacks. I have heard that 300 militants were killed by They should kill more terrorists. I pray for peace in India," Sudip's father said at their home here in district.

His mother was also pleased with the attack on this very day.

"Today is the sraddha of my son. The killing of terrorists on this very day makes me profoundly happy. They have snatched my son. should kill more terrorists," she said.

Sudip's sister said, " should launch more such attacks so that is vanished from map."



Relatives have gathered at Sudip's home for the sraddha. They garlanded a photograph of his in CRPF uniform.

A national flag was found attached to the white cloth that covered the marquee erected to observe the sraddha ritual.

In a pinpointed air strike that lasted less than two minutes, pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in early Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the attack, officials said.

The pre-dawn air strike, described as "non-military" and "preemptive", killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the attack.

Meanwhile, (VHP)'s unit Tuesday distributed sweets among people to celebrate the air strike by the IAF in Pakistan.

Carrying placards hailing the Indian armed forces, VHP activists took out processions in the city, shouted slogans and waved national flags.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)