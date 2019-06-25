Kiran Bedi orders Vigilance probe into expenditure by PSUs

Lt Kiran Bedi Tuesday ordered a Vigilance probe into the expenditure by government owned PSUs to meet amenities in offices of some Ministers, allegedly in violation of rules.

Bedi, in a WhatsApp message to mediapersons said that "whoever breaks rules is accountable. A vigilance enquiry has been ordered and public officials facilitating violation of rules relating to expenditure are accountable".

She announced the probe on a representation by NGO 'Human Rights Awareness organisation', on Rs 3.6 lakh expenditure reportedly incurred by PIPDIC (Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development & Investment Corporation) for facilities Revenue and M O H F Shah Jahan's office.

The NGO had obtained the information through the Right to Information Act.

It had also obtained information through RTI that the government owned here had met the expenditure of Rs 15,980 incurred by the office of M Kandasamy between April and July last year for supply of tea to visitors at his office.

The NGO had contended that it was the that should spend money for the requirements of the offices of the Ministers and funds of the PSUs should never be utilised.

He sought intervention of the Lt in the matter.

Bedi and the Narayanasamy led government in have been at loggerheads on various administrative issues ever since she assumed office and the government was formed in June 2016.

In April 30 this year, the had held that Bedi "cannot interfere" in the day-to-day affairs of the elected government of the Union Territory.

She then moved the on May 28, which on June 4 issued notice to Narayanasamy.

The apex court on June 21 extended its earlier order till July 10, restraining the government from implementing any cabinet decisions having financial implications.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)