Man slits daughter-in-law's throat following an argument over fixing a bulb

A 65-year-old man allegedly slit the throat of his following an argument over fixing a bulb at their residence in central Delhi's Paharganj, police said Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Neeraj, who was a homemaker, they said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday night. An argument broke out between the woman and her - Bhagatram (65) over fixing a bulb in the house.

The woman had allegedly removed the bulb that was initially fixed by her

An argument ensued over it. Later, when her was having dinner with his wife, she insisted on having dinner with them. Police said he did not want to have dinner with her.

The woman often had fights with her in-laws over her husband who has hardly visited them in the last seven years. On Tuesday night, however, the issue over fixing the bulb and dinner escalated further and led to an altercation which led to the murder, a senior police said.

During interrogation, the father-in-law told police that he was having dinner and when she came there, an argument broke out between them.

She had a kitchen knife with her. To avoid any untoward incident, he tried snatching the knife from her, but in the process, he ended up slitting her throat, the said.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead the said.

He added they are trying to verify the sequence of events.

After the incident, Bhagatram went to police station and narrated the incident, the officer added.

The woman was staying with her in-laws and 10-year-old son in while her husband has been living separately from her since the last seven years.

The husband lives in where he works in a private power firm. The couple fought often and had compatibility issues. The couple has been involved in a divorce battle and the woman had also filed a domestic violence case against her husband. He has been giving maintenance to the woman for the last seven years, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)