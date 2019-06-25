SIDCO case:HC grants anticipatory bail to DMK MLA, wife

The Tuesday granted anticipatory to DMK MLA M and his wife in connection with a case relating to alleged grabbing of a government property by creating forged documents.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan directed both of them to appear before a Metropolitan here on condition that they shall execute a bond for Rs 10,000 with two sureties for a like sum to the satisfaction of the within 15 days from the date of the order.

The matter relates to the allegation against Subramanian, former Mayor, on grabbing of a property belonging to Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO), by creating forged and fabricated documents.

P appearing for the former and his wife had submitted that the de facto complainant was a third party and he had nothing to do with the property.

In his order, the said and his wife were in possession of the property from 1996.

The de facto complainant did not choose to file a complaint, but after having failed before the election and a writ petition, has now come forward with the present complaint, the said.

"This court feels that the custodial interrogation is not required in this case and inclined to grant anticipatory "



had alleged that the complainant had made many attempts to tarnish Subramanian's image including filing of an election petition which was rejected.

Hence, the complainant filed another petition and obtained liberty to file a private complaint and a Metropolitan court had forwarded the complaint to police, he had submitted.

said the petitioners were in possession of the property.

The SIDCO itself had issued a letter for regularization, he had claimed.

The state earlier submitted that SIDCO had allotted the property only to labourers. As per a government order, the property can be assigned only to the legal heirs of the allottee.

There was no question of selling the property to third parties. Only for the purpose of grabbing the property, this assignment was fabricated, he had alleged.

