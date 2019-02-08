Manju Verma's Arms Act case transferred to spl court

-
A Begusarai court on Friday transferred the case of former Bihar minister Manju Verma, who in jail in an Arms Act case that surfaced during a probe into the Muzaffarpur shelter-home sex scandal, to a special court for trial.
Acting Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Santosh Kumar transferred the case to a special court of Additional District Judge (III) for trial.
The court of ADJ (III) has been designated as a special court to try cases against MPs and MLAs.
Verma and her husband Chandrashekhar are named in a case lodged at Cheria Bariarpur police station following the recovery of a large quantity of ammunition from their residence in Arjun Tola locality.
The ammunition was recovered by a CBI team which raided their premises in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal.
Verma, who was the minister for social welfare, had stepped down in August last year following media reports which alleged that her husband had close links with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal.
Chandrashekhar had surrendered before a court in Begusarai on October 29 last year, while Verma surrendered on November 20 in connection with the Arms Act case.
