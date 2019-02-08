Manju Verma's Arms Act case transferred to spl court

A court on Friday transferred the case of former Manju Verma, who in jail in an Arms Act case that surfaced during a probe into the Muzaffarpur shelter-home sex scandal, to a special court for trial.

(ACJM) Santosh Kumar transferred the case to a special court of (III) for trial.

The court of ADJ (III) has been designated as a special court to try cases against MPs and MLAs.

Verma and her husband are named in a case lodged at station following the recovery of a large quantity of ammunition from their residence in Arjun Tola locality.

The ammunition was recovered by a CBI team which raided their premises in connection with the home sex scandal.

Verma, who was the for social welfare, had stepped down in August last year following which alleged that her husband had close links with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the home sex scandal.

had surrendered before a court in on October 29 last year, while Verma surrendered on November 20 in connection with the Arms Act case.

