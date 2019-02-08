The International Committee said Friday it will reinstate next month, lifting a suspension imposed more than two years ago over a doping scandal.

The IPC will lift the ban by March 15, providing the Committee (RPC) adhere to strict conditions.

"In August 2016 the IPC suspended the RPC because it was necessary and proportionate to the situation we faced and essential to ensure clean sport," IPC said.

"Twenty-nine months later it is the IPC governing board's firm belief that keeping the RPC suspended is no longer necessary and proportionate to the situation we now face in "



A year ago, the Committee ended its ban on Russian athletes competing at future summer and winter Olympics, so the re-admittance of the team is the latest step in Russia's gradual rehabilitation in the movement.

The IPC said in a statement the had met the necessary criteria for reinstatement -- which must be maintained -- after implementing a "robust" testing programme under the guidance of the (WADA) and launched an anti-doping education programme for athletes and coaches.

Stanislav Pozdniakov, of the RPC, hailed the as a "very important step" but noted that "there is still much work to be done to implement the instructions of the International Paralympic Committee".

A Kremlin said was "absolutely thrilled for our Paralympic athletes".

"( Vladimir) has always shown them full and unconditional support," said.

"We hope the constructive and transparent work will allow the Russian authorities to turn the page in their relations with international bodies."



Russia's said the RPC "worked for two and a half years for its rehabilitation, and we did a tremendous job".

Russia was kicked out of the 2016 Summer and Paralympic Games, as well as both editions in 2018, in the wake of the bombshell 2016 McLaren report, by Canadian Richard McLaren, which alleged the country was operating a state-backed doping programme.

However, some able-bodied Russian athletes, with clean records, were allowed to compete under a neutral banner at

Track and field's governing body has maintained its ban on Russia competing as a team, although last month it cleared 42 Russian athletes to return to competition, albeit under a neutral banner.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)