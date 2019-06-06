koda India's Invitation to Experience the Luxurious KODA KODIAQ L&K

/ -- The KODIAQ L&K is a top-of-the-line offering from While the signature angular contours sharp dynamic lines reflect the exterior styling & looks, something the SUV is known for, the real luxury begins the moment one steps in. With Piano Black dcor ambient lighting, perforated leather upholstery, chrome inserts on side doors several more exclusive features, here was luxury waiting to be explored, experienced and more importantly, communicated. To bring this proposition alive, Liquid- conceptualized and introduced the theme - WELCOME TO THE GREAT INDOORS, inviting customers to get a feel of the sheer luxurious experience that the KODIAQ L&K offers.

The agency released a series of videos that revealed the various exclusive features of the car without using it as the protagonist of the story. All the video films were shot in a manner that led the viewer to believe that the protagonist was in a high-end hotel suite or a caf or a cockpit of an aircraft. The camera slowly pulled back to reveal to the viewer's astonishment that the setting was none other than the luxurious L&K.

The entire campaign was spread over a month to keep the interest and the buzz going strong by releasing video snippets across social platforms before the video launch.

Talking about the video concept Satish Ramachandran, Vice President, Liquid-India, said, "The challenge was to break away from the conventional SUV perception barrier, at the same time, bring alive the essence of uber-luxurious interiors within the KODIAQ. Luxury is all about attention to detail, it is not just about number of features, but about the effortless comfort that comes with it. 'Welcome to the Great Indoors' concept captured the whole of it."



Further, in association with PowerDrift, an automobile publisher, KODA KODIAQ created a unique, first of its kind video content. The theme was based around the migration of the Demossielle Crane, a bird that migrates from to a tiny village in Rajasthan, where in the local villagers anticipate their arrival and make arrangements to feed them, (food, water, medication). This is an ancient tradition that's been happening since centuries. grabbed the opportunity to contribute to this tradition with a boot full of supplies for this year, and a Boot size, is 2000 Litres. This was captured in an immersive story format by

Given the success of the campaign, Liquid- extended the concept and engaged with influencers to create buzz in the social space.

The agency connected with a popular YouTuber, Beer Biceps, a channel with more than 2 million followers online, took his viewers in a first ever tour of his day, using the He showed his audience how every single interior feature of the KODIAQ makes life easy and luxurious.

Taking this theme further, PHD India collaborated with Supermoon, a newly launched property from This being their first edition, they had invited the global comedy star in India for his Deported World Tour. This created an instant chatter amongst his fans, some of whom, are popular Influencers who happen to come ahead and offer a drive in the KODA KODIAQ L&K.

Tarun Jha, Head of Marketing, KODA India, said, "This concept beautifully extended across touchpoints like Video content, exploring influencers and also managed to bring in the right through the event. Adding to this, the Demoiselle Video content generated a lot of positive buzz around doing a good deed and tied back to the 'ReconnectwithGood' global communications. All initiatives were first of its kind in the automotive category for an SUV in India."



"Bringing out KODIAQ L&K's luxurious in-features using the right channels and influencers was the key to drive home the message, 'Welcome to the Great Indoors '. PHD successfully managed to deliver results through this 360 media campaign," said Shavon Barua, Chief Client Officer, PHD India.

Overall the campaign 'Welcome to the Great Indoors' has an excellent response in the digital space garnering around 80 Million+ exposures and generated 7 Millionn videos views across various social channels.

Watch the KODA KODIAQ L&K 'Welcome to the Great Indoors' video series here:



https://



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUm9fTby1UA



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvAwZtEirXs



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ts3-5gXPeZM



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JqFk6fCt9aM



KODA KODIAQ L&K in association with



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dePiHWnFjlU



Beer Biceps - Meet the Family



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EV0bi4gh4qs&t=213s



About Liquid-India:



Liquid-India is a specialized digital agency, with a unique blend of digital marketing powered and backed by strong data driven insights with access to the best global resources as well as an array of in-house tools. It is a fully integrated digital marketing service provider right from social media, content, digital analytics/monitoring, mobile engagement, search, ORM, e-CRM to media planning & buying, thereby offering a complete 360 degrees with digital focus.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)