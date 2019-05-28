Kohli, Bumrah lead charts heading into World Cup

and fast bowler lead the ICC ODI rankings going into

England go into the 10-team tournament as the top side in the team rankings with 125 points and in second position four points behind.

Kohli enjoys a comfortable 41-point lead over his second-placed team-mate in the current rankings, which were updated last week after England's 4-0 series victory over Pakistan, the Tri-series in Ireland, and and Afghanistan's tours of the

The top 10 for batsmen also has two each from ( at third and at 10th), ( at fifth) and Faf du Plessis at sixth) and ( at seventh and at ninth). Shai Hope of the and of England are in fourth and eighth positions, respectively.

Hope scored 470 runs in the Tri-series in Ireland, more than 200 runs more than anyone else, which propelled him up to a career-best fourth place with 808 points.

The home side's who struck 130 against moved up five places to 25th and who helped win the tournament with a quick-fire innings of 66 from just 41 balls in the final at gained 10 places to reach 28th place.

In the bowlers' list, Bumrah also has compatriot wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav (seventh) and Yuzvendra Chahal (eighth) for company while has the pair of and in third and fourth positions.

of (second), of (third), of (sixth), of England (ninth) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (10th) are the others in the top 10 dominated by wrist spinners.

The spin twins Shakib and also performed well in the tri-series tournament, which resulted in useful gains.

Shakib bowled economically, conceding just 4.31 runs per over to move up 10 places and back into the world's top 20 bowlers. Mehedy conceded only 4.20 runs per over in the tournament, and ended in a career-best 22nd place.

was the star in England's high-scoring series win over He scored 277 runs in the series to move back into the world's top 20, and is on the verge of moving past 700 points for the first time.

Roy is part of a group of four England batsmen between 15th and 20th, which also includes Jonny Bairstow, and

Each of Pakistan's top three scored a century in the series, with Imam-ul-Haq moving up to a career-best 14th place as his career batting average moved past sixty. His opening partner also reached a career-high with 768 points over the course of the series, and is also in the top 10 with the bat.

Bowlers had a tougher time in the England v series, with a notable exception, as his figures of four for 67 at and five for 54 at took him back into the top ten for the first time since March 2018.

Imad Wasim's six wickets in the series have taken him up to a career-best 570 points in 28th place. was expensive but at least had the consolation of reaching a career-best 57th place with 473 points at the end of the series.

Shakib is the top-ranked all-rounder at 559 points with Rashid only 20 behind and his compatriot a further 20 behind at 519 points.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)