KoPT mooring crew strike paralyses Haldia docks

A strike by the operation crew paralysed operations at Docks of the Port Trust (KoPT) since Sunday affecting trade, port officials said Monday.

The striking workers are members of unions under the patronage of the ruling Trinamool Congress, they said.

The development took place when the Mamata Banerjee led state government has taken a strong stand against bandhs and strikes.

KoPT officials said the operation crew went on strike since January 20 after the port authorities tried to take action against some workers who were not found on duty though they had registered their attendance.

The strike continued on Monday causing huge damage to trade and the port operation which was growing at 12 per cent, the officials said.

Though 19 workers had registered their attendance for the shift, only 11 were present during an inspection, they said.

Around 28 foreign liners are stranded at Sandheads to enter the port carrying mostly dry bulk cargo.

At least six ships enter and go out everyday in docks and the port is losing Rs 6 crore a day, the officials said adding that "A has to pay Rs 15,000-20,000 a day as demurrage to the owner," the officials said.

KoPT sources said the striking workers had been issued notice to join and if they do not oblige, the authorities will seek help of the administration.

The port has declared the strike illegal.

Development Authority Suvendu Adhikari, also a state minister, could not be reached for comments.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)