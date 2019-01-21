31 Rohingya in limbo on Bangladesh-India border

Thirty-one Rohingya Muslims including 17 children remained stranded on the India- border after three days, officials said Monday, as both sides refuse to accept them.

As many as 1,300 Rohingya Muslims have crossed into from in recent weeks as fears of deportation to spark an exodus.

The latest group crossed barbed-wire fences along the Indian part of the border, but border guards stopped them from entering their territory.

"They are now living in two tents provided by Indian border forces on the border's zero line," Mannan Jahangir, a at the Bangladeshi border town of Kasba, told AFP.

Golam Kabir, a Bangladesh border guard commander, said the group first arrived at the border from the Indian state of and Kashmir on January 18.

Senior officials from both sides held a meeting on Sunday, with insisting that take the refugees as they had Indian health cards and documents issued by

has faced sharp criticism for turning members of the persecuted minority over to Buddhist-majority in recent weeks, including from the and rights groups.

India, which is not a signatory to the UN Refugee Convention, arrested 230 Rohingya in 2018.

Bangladesh is already hosting around a million Rohingya in giant refugee camps in the country's southeast, three-quarters of whom fled a military crackdown in August 2017.

UN investigators have said senior officials should be prosecuted for genocide in Rakhine state, but the country insists it was defending itself against militants.

Nayana Bose, a for the (ISCG), which includes UN agencies, said last week the pace of new arrivals from had escalated since January 3.

Some 40,000 Rohingya are living in Police said those who arrived in Bangladesh had been living in India for years.

Rohingya for decades have faced persecution and pogroms in Myanmar, which refuses to recognise them as citizens and falsely labels them "Bengali" illegal immigrants.

