Korean ambassador signs agreement for providing assistance in prosthetic limbs sector

Korean to Bong-kil Shin on Monday launched ' Korea', a collaborative initiative between Korea and (BMVSS), a prosthetic limb organisation.

Under this agreement, Korea will provide financial and technical assistance to further research and development collaboration in the med-tech sector specifically in the area of prosthetic limbs, bionic arms, printing-based solution and mobility solutions, according to a release issued here.

The Korean ambassador, who visited the centre with experts, said the agreement will open up access to Korean med-tech students to join the various prosthetic fitment camps in various countries and participate in certificate programmes offered by Foot.

He said the agreement will also open up opportunities for overseas development assistance and grants from the and donations from private institutions and corporations from Korea to

D R Mehta, founder and the of Jaipur Foot Organisation, and others were present on the occasion.

