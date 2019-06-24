Korean War memorial dedicated at Hawaii recreation area

A memorial has been dedicated to Island military members who died during the Korean War.

The Tribune-Herald reported Sunday that the was dedicated Saturday in a ceremony at Wailoa State Recreation Area in Hilo.

The memorial honours 52 service members killed in action and five who died of noncombat causes during the conflict that began in June 1950.

About 200 people attended the dedication of the memorial next to the

Officials say the memorial was the result of 15 years of planning by the No. 231.

Republic of Korea Consul General to Choon-goo Kim says Hawaii suffered the highest per capita casualties in the war, which ended with a July 1953 cease-fire.

