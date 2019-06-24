JUST IN
Korean War memorial dedicated at Hawaii recreation area

AP  |  Hilo (Hawaii) 

A memorial has been dedicated to Hawaii Island military members who died during the Korean War.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Sunday that the Korean War Memorial was dedicated Saturday in a ceremony at Wailoa State Recreation Area in Hilo.

The memorial honours 52 service members killed in action and five who died of noncombat causes during the conflict that began in June 1950.

About 200 people attended the dedication of the memorial next to the Vietnam War Memorial.

Officials say the memorial was the result of 15 years of planning by the Korean War Veterans Association Big Island Chapter No. 231.

Republic of Korea Consul General to Hawaii Choon-goo Kim says Hawaii suffered the highest per capita casualties in the war, which ended with a July 1953 cease-fire.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 10:55 IST

