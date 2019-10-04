Bhima Koregaon: SC extends Gautam Navlakha's interim protection till Oct 15

JUST IN
The apex court directed the Maharashtra government to place before it the material collected during the ongoing investigation against Navlakha in connection with the case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Friday extended till October 15 the interim protection from arrest granted by the Bombay High Court to civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha in the Koregaon Bhima violence case.

The apex court directed the Maharashtra government to place before it the material collected during the ongoing investigation against Navlakha in connection with the case.

While agreeing to hear Navlakha's plea challenging the Bombay high court order refusing to quash the FIR lodged against him, a bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta said that it would hear the arguments on October 15.
First Published: Fri, October 04 2019. 14:55 IST

