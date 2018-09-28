JUST IN
Koregaon-Bhima case: Won't interfere with arrests of activists, says SC

SC refused the plea seeking the immediate release of the activists

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India
The Supreme Court Friday refused to interfere in the arrest of five rights activists in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case and declined to appoint a SIT for probe into their arrest.

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in a 2:1 verdict, refused the plea seeking the immediate release of the activists.
First Published: Fri, September 28 2018. 11:45 IST

