Kriti Kharbanda to walk for Sukriti and Aakriti Grover at LFW Summer/Resort 2019

will turn showstopper for celebrity favourite designers Sukriti and Aakriti at the Lakme Week Summer/Resort 2019.

The Delhi-based duo will be showcasing their collection "Rustic Boutonniere" on the third day of the extravaganza, which will take place from January 30 to February 3 at here.

The collection is inspired by bohemian destination weddings and the designers have given the botanical trend an ethnic spin by using Mughal prints.

"I am so excited to be walking for my favourites, Sukriti and Aakriti at Lakme Week. Their new collection is a beautiful amalgamation of boho and contemporary fashion and I cannot wait to walk the ramp flaunting their gorgeous outfit," Kriti said in a statement.

The duo, who have dressed celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit, have curated a collection which, they said, is a perfect blend of traditional garments with a hint of contemporary fashion.

"We are excited to be at for the first time. The collection is an ethnic take on the current botanical trend and we cannot wait to showcase our version of the destination bride in earthy, rustic florals," they said.

