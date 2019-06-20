KTK CM appoints Cong MLA as head of pollution control board

In a move seen as an attempt to pacify disgruntled legislators, the coalition government in Karnataka Thursday appointed MLA K as the of the board.

has tweeted confirming his appointment.

In his tweet, he thanked Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, deputy G Parameshwara, and party colleagues "who have vested their belief in me to the KSPCB."



Sources said, retired IFS C has resigned as to make way for

Sudhakar has repeatedly expressed his displeasure over not being inducted into the coalition cabinet.

Though Sudhakar's name was recommended by for the Board in the past,it was reportedly not cleared by the citing technical reasons.

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and had earlier clarified that Sudhakar's appointment was opposed as the guidelines had specified a certain qualification for the post.

Expressing his displeasure then, Sudhakar had said it is for the party high command to look into the issue as the recommendations were finalised at the level of

"It is the question of Congress' pride.Despite getting 80 seats (in assembly) today for what good reason have we ceded power to them JD(S), the party has to look into anddecide..we cannot kneel down helpless," he had said.

In another move seen as attempt to pacify disgruntledCongress legislators, had recently Rakesh Singh, allegedly under pressure from BDA and Congress MLA ST Somashekhar.

Somashekhar in the past had made his differences with the public.

The coalition leaders were likely to appoint a few disgruntled MLAs as chairmen to some boards and corporations, that are still vacant or by asking some senior bureaucrats holding the post to vacate, sources had said after the cabinet expansion that saw induction of two independents as ministers on June 14.

The two-R Shankar and H Nagesh-- were inductedinto the ministry overlooking the claims of several senior leaders, particularly in the Congress, who are sulking ever since they failed to make it to the ministry earlier.

