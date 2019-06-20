IMA ponzhi scheme fraud: ED summons owner of firm

The (ED) Thursday issued a to Mohammed Mansoor Khan, absconding owner of the city-based IMA jewels, which had allegedly duped over 30,000 investors by promising them impressive returns on their deposits.

The ED put up a notice at the firm's office asking the absconding Khan to appear before it on June 24 at 11 am.

The first was issued by the

This comes close on the heels of the Special Investigation Team seeking a red corner notice from

The SIT had recently carried out searches on the premises of IMA Jewels and associated properties.

Khan went absconding after allegedly threatening to commit suicide in an audio clip.

He even accused MLA of taking Rs 400 crore from him and not returning it.

Baig has categorically rejected the charge, saying the issue surfaced because of his fallout with some of his political adversaries.

The MLA had burst out against former Siddaramaiah, state Dinesh Gundu Rao and Congress and in charge K C Venugopal.

Khan has reportedly fled to Dubai, leaving thousands of investors in the lurch.

Seven directors of the firm were apprehended on June 12.

H D Kumaraswamy had asserted his would bring to book the perpetrators of the ponzi scheme fraud, irrespective of how influential they were.

People not only from Bengaluru and Karnataka, but also from Hyderabad, neighbouring and have invested in the company.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)