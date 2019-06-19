KTM launches RC 125 ABS model at Rs 1.47 lakh

-
Austrian bike maker KTM Wednesday launched its all-new RC 125 ABS model at an introductory price of Rs 1.47 lakh.
The company, which is a part of Bajaj Auto, said bookings for the bike commenced from Wednesday at 470 exclusive KTM showrooms in the country and deliveries will start by the end of the month.
Powered by a 124.7 cc engine, the all-new RC 125 gives biking enthusiasts an entry into KTM's world of supersport motorcycling, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.
"KTM motorcycles are built to a purpose of winning performance and handling. It is no different with the RC 125 which will provide a true KTM experience to the motorcycle enthusiast seeking to enter our supersport world," Bajaj Auto Vice President (Probiking) Sumeet Narang said.
