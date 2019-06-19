Thomas Cook India sees 22 pc growth in bookings this summer

firm Thomas Cook Wednesday said it has witnessed 22 per cent growth in bookings this summer driven by various factors including rising demand from smaller cities and the country's transition from a saver's to a spender's

The company's data reiterated a strong shift in source markets to regional tier 2 and 3 cities and towns, Thomas Cook said in a filing to BSE.

According to Thomas Cook India, metro/mini-metro cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and continue to witness an increase in demand with 20 per cent growth over last year.

While, tier 2 and 3 markets such as Amritsar, Karnal, Guwahati, Ranchi, Aurangabad, Vishakapatnam, Hubli, and have shown a high growth in demand upwards of 30 per cent.

"Summer has always been a peak travel season, this year, we have noticed a significant growth in bookings of 22 per cent as compared to the previous year," Thomas Cook (India) Holidays, MICE, Visa, said.

Amongst others, one of the key highlights of this season was that there was an increase in the range of traveller segments, each one unique and clear about what they seek from their holidays, he added.

"A key highlight has been the shift from a saver's to a spender's economy with the rise in the number of vacations take as a family each year," Kale said.

Rise of millennial travellers has seen a shift towards experiential holidays, with demand for outdoor and adventure activities witnessing a surge of around 28 per cent, Thomas Cook said.

Another trend that has been witnessed is Indian travellers are moving from a single long annual vacation to multiple short recurring holidays or micro-breaks, it added.

Shares of were trading at Rs 213 per scrip on BSE, down 3.09 per cent from its previous close.

