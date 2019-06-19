JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Fight over tiffin cleaning: Air India likely to ban pilots from bringing their own food on aircraft

Oppn seeks cyber probe in budget 'leak' on FM's Twitter a/c
Business Standard

Proud of who you have become over the years: Amarinder to Rahul

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wished good health and a long life to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday on Wednesday.

"Wish you a very happy birthday, dear @RahulGandhi. Proud of who you have become over the years; I see my dear friend (late) Rajiv (Gandhi) in you," Singh tweeted.

"May God bless you with a long, healthy and prosperous life," the chief minister said.

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also wished good health and a long life to Rahul Gandhi, who turned 49 on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 14:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU