Proud of who you have become over the years: Amarinder to Rahul

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wished good health and a long life to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday on Wednesday.
"Wish you a very happy birthday, dear @RahulGandhi. Proud of who you have become over the years; I see my dear friend (late) Rajiv (Gandhi) in you," Singh tweeted.
"May God bless you with a long, healthy and prosperous life," the chief minister said.
Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also wished good health and a long life to Rahul Gandhi, who turned 49 on Wednesday.
