Oppn seeks cyber probe in budget 'leak' on FM's Twitter a/c

Opposition legislators on Wednesday demanded a probe by the cyber cell into the alleged "leak" of budget provisions on Minister Mungantiwar's handle before presentation in the Assembly.

said in the state Assembly that thebudget provisions were known outside before the minister's presentation in the on Tuesday.

He lamented that and Mungantiwar justified the tweets.

Fadnavis and Mungantiwar on Tuesday dismissed the budget "leak" charge, saying the provisions were put out on 15 minutes after the minister began his budget speech in the Assembly.

"This is not justified," Patil said and demanded that the cyber crime investigation cell probe the alleged leak.

To this, said he would accept the demand for probe if sufficient proof was submitted.

Earlier several lawmakers, including NCP's Ajit Pawar, Patil and Dhananjay Munde, held a demonstration over the issue in the premises.

"The government leaked the budget on even before it was presented before the legislature by Mungantiwar on Tuesday. We are protesting against the government's such irresponsible approach. We want a probe into the matter by the cyber cell," Munde said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)