Kunal Ghosh meets Mamata after six years

After a gap of almost six years, suspended Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Saturday met party supremo Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence here.
Ghosh said it was a "very nice meeting" and that he had discussions on several subjects with Banerjee.
The former TMC MP also met party leader and Banerjee's nephew Abhishek.
"It was nice meeting the chief minister after six long years. It was an open meeting. We had talks on several subjects," Ghosh told PTI.
Asked whether the meeting was a step towards him resuming party work, he said, "I do not want to get into all that... Though I had some differences with the party over certain issues, I have not changed my political affiliation."
Ghosh, was arrested by a special investigation team headed by the then Bidhannagar Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar in November, 2013, when he was a Rajya Sabha MP of the TMC, in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.
He was granted bail in 2016.
