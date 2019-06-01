Mexican honour for ex-prez Pratibha Patil

Former was Saturday bestowed on the highest civilian award of for foreigners.

The of to India, Melba Pria, presented 'Orden Mexicana del Aguila Azteca' (Order of the Aztec Eagle) to Patil, who had served as the first woman of the country during 2007-12, at a special ceremony held here in MCCIA Bhavan.

On the occasion, said a mutual agreement was signed between and when she was president, and that both the countries have emphasised on enhancing friendly relations.

"While doing all this I represented So this award is the honor of my country. Both countries have the honor of friendship. In 2007, Felipe de Jazas Calderon Hinozosa visited when he was the country's president. Then I visited Mexico in 2008. During this period, the relationship between the two countries was strengthened," said

Pria said, "the honorable foreign citizen who has strengthened humanitarian relations with Mexico is given this honor. She (Patil) is the first Indian woman to receive such an award. Earlier Dr. Nelson Mandela, (2nd), Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, were honored with this award".

