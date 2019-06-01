Naidu tells partymen not to lose heart over electoral failure

TDP N Chandrababu Naidu Saturday asked leaders from Telangana to move ahead with courage regardless of the party's defeat in the Assembly elections.

leaders from Telangana met the former minister during the latter's visit to Hyderabad, TDP sources said.

Naidu also told them that TDP has seen ups and downs in its journey and that party leaders should look ahead, taking care of workers, they said.

The TDP suffered a rout in the recent assembly elections at the hands of the YSR

The party had earlier lost the Assembly polls in Telangana held in December last year.

