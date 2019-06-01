Noida police issue 79,200 challans for traffic violations in May

As many as 79,200 drivers, or about 2,500 daily, were penalised for violations in May, leading to a revenue collection of over Rs 90 lakh, the Police said Saturday.

The figures are nearly double from March, when 40,061 challans were issued.

In April, 53,573 drivers were penalised.

"From May 1 to May 31, 79,200 drivers were issued challans for the violation of rules under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988," police said.

"While total challans worth Rs 2.51 crore were issued, Rs 91.86 lakh was earned in fine from 22,764 erring vehicles," they added.

Police said 8,116 vehicle owners paid their fine manually while 14,648 opted for the

"So far this year, Rs 2.64 crore has been earned in fine against total issued challans of Rs 8.43 crore to 2.42 lakh drivers," police said.

According to the official data, 43,001 drivers were issued challans worth Rs 1.34 crore in February, leading to a recovery of Rs 32.28 lakh.

In January, 26,277 drivers were issued challans worth Rs 92.73 lakh, leading to the realisation of Rs 32.28 lakh in fine.

officials said the recovery of fine improved due to the introduction of easier ways of remitting the penalty, like

The police officials said the situation would improve further as the phone number of owners was being asked at the time of vehicle registration, making it easier to send violators.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)