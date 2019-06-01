Tganas IT/ITeS exports register healthy growh of 16.89 %

Telangana's IT/ITeS exports registered a 16.89 per cent growth in 2018-19 in comparison to expected national average of around 8-10 per cent, officials said Saturday.

The IT E &C (IT, Electronics and Communications) department released its annual report (2018-19) for the fifth successive year as part of the state formation day celebrations, a release said.

The formation day would be celebrated on Sunday.

" IT/ITeS exports achieved a healthy 16.89 per cent (growth) during 2018-19 in comparison to expected national average of around 8-10 per cent," a release said.

IT sector generated direct employment to 5,43,033 people with 67,725 new professionals joining the workforce during the last year, it said.

is steadily marching ahead in achieving the target of doubling its IT/ITeS exports, according to Principal Secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan.

"I would like to share that the state is steadily going forward on the path we designed to achieve the target of doubling our IT/ITeS exports and has almost achieved the ambitious target set five years back," the release quoted him as saying.

