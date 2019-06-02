2,500 kg sea cucumber valued at Rs 1 crore seized in TN

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Nagapattinam(TN) 

: Nearly 2,500 kg sea cucumber valued at Rs 1 crore meant to be smuggled to foreign countries was seized from a godown here Sunday and two people were arrested in this connection, Coastal Security Group police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team of CSG police personnel conducted search operations in a godown here this morning and found 2,500 kg sea cucumbers hidden there.

The sea cucumber was meant to be taken to Tuticorin and then smuggled to foreign countries, police said.

The accused were arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, they added.

A mini-lorry kept in the premises was also seized, the police said.

Sea cucumbers are classified as endangered species and their harvest is banned under the Wildlife Protection Act. These are in great demand in South-East Asian countries.

First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 16:15 IST

