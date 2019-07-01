JUST IN
Business Standard

Deevita Technologies unveil cloud platform "PepPill"

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

: City-based healthcare technology company Deevita Technologies Monday launched a cloud platform for pharmacies and consumers.

PepPill helps pharmacists manage better and connect with customers using digital technologies and offers pharmacists information, tools and technologies to do their jobs better and reduce costs, thereby saving time and increasing business profitability, a company statement said.

The platform also offers the option to connect multiple retail pharmacies from a single account and monitor the store business and operations anywhere, it said.

Pharmacists can use features like chain-store support, built-in drug database, regulatory compliance and many others, the release added.

For consumers, PepPill sends notifications to reorder medicines, it said.

Mon, July 01 2019. 20:15 IST

