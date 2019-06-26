Labour Minister Gopal Rai inaugurates installation of CCTV cameras in Babarpur constituency

Wednesday inaugurated the installation of CCTV cameras in the constituency, which he represents in the Assembly.

The CCTV cameras will act as a major deterrent to crime and create the fear of the law among criminals and anti-social elements, Rai said.

The government is committed to creating a secure environment for citizens, especially for women and children in the city, he said.

"I appeal to all people to keep in touch with local RWAs for any issues with respect to the CCTVs and inform the administration in case of any problems faced," the said.

The footage from the cameras will be stored at a command centre at the PWD headquarters, he said.

