JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Manoj Tiwari to launch 'Ratri Pravas' prog from Sultanpuri reserved seat

'Water contamination complaints will be dealt with in 24 hrs'
Business Standard

Labour Minister Gopal Rai inaugurates installation of CCTV cameras in Babarpur constituency

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai Wednesday inaugurated the installation of CCTV cameras in the Babarpur constituency, which he represents in the Assembly.

The CCTV cameras will act as a major deterrent to crime and create the fear of the law among criminals and anti-social elements, Rai said.

The Delhi government is committed to creating a secure environment for citizens, especially for women and children in the city, he said.

"I appeal to all people to keep in touch with local RWAs for any issues with respect to the CCTVs and inform the administration in case of any problems faced," the minister said.

The footage from the cameras will be stored at a command centre at the PWD headquarters, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 23:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU