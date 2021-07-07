Pokhriyal, Gangwar, Gowda resign from Union Cabinet ahead of reshuffle

-
Labour minister Santosh Gangwar and Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal have resigned from the Union Cabinet ahead of the scheduled Cabinet reshuffle this evening. Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said he has also resigned from Union Council of Ministers.
Gangwar, who held the position of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment resigned from his post early this morning.
When asked whether he has resigned from the post of Labour Minister, Gangwar answered in the affirmative. "Yes I have resigned," he told PTI.
He, however, said he is not aware what his new role in the government will be.
This will be the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.
The Prime Minister is expected to bring in young faces and give representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.
Report said MoS Woman & Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri has also been dropped from Council of Ministers.
