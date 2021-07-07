TMC likely to conduct organisational reshuffle next week

-
The ruling TMC in West Bengal is
likely to carry out a major organisational reshuffle next week, probably before its annual Martyrs Day rally on July 21, with the poll performance of various leaders and the theory of "one person, one post" to be the deciding factor in the exercise, sources said.
The rejig is likely to take place at district levels with several district presidents, who are presently holding portfolios in the state cabinet, likely to face the axe.
"At the district level, state level, and frontal organisation, there are several vacancies as many had switched over to the BJP. And then, several leaders are holding dual portfolios, such as those of the district president and state minister. As per the one person, one post theory, many district presidents are expected to be changed this time," a senior TMC leader said.
The TMC medical cell is also likely to witness major changes.
The TMC leadership recently elevated MP and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee as the partys national general secretary and Kunal Ghosh as the state general secretary.
The Trinamool Congress stormed back to power for the third consecutive time this May by winning 213 of the 292 seats that had gone to the polls.
